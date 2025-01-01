About this product
Pharmicated pre-rolls make a name for themselves. These pre-rolls are hand-packed with triple-screened material providing a high value to our dispensary partners. We strive to keep consistent quality medicine affordable for the patients who choose our products.
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated is a wholesale cannabis company that supplies dispensaries with quality products for their customers. The cannabis products and brands offered by Pharmicated have been vetted to meet the highest standard to be offered to our dispensary partners. Not to be mistaken as shelf fillers that sit for long periods of time, the Pharmicated products are in high demand because of the competitive price point and top-notch quality.
Quality, consistent products trusted by the cannabis connoisseur.
License(s)
- US: PAAA-4YDO-6CTM
- NM, US: CCD-2022-0616-001
- OK, US: PAAA-YPPM-C9FS
