About this product
About this strain
Strawberry Frost effects
Reported by real people like you
8 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Hungry
50% of people report feeling hungry
Depression
37% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
37% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!