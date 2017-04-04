About this product
PhD 1g Pre-Roll -The Cough
PharmicatedPre-rolls
SativaTHC 23%CBD —
About this strain
The Cough is a sativa-dominant hybrid of the renowned Northern Lights #5 and Haze. This cross is named for its thick smoke that expands the lungs and often causes consumers to cough. The flavor and aroma is a mixture of earthy, hash notes and a hint of citrus. The Cough produces a happy mindset and a relaxed body making it a great strain to counter stress.
About this brand
Pharmicated
License(s)
- US: PAAA-4YDO-6CTM
- NM, US: CCD-2022-0616-001
- OK, US: PAAA-YPPM-C9FS
