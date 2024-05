Venom OG buds typically feature deep green hues with hints of purple, adorned with orange pistils and a generous coating of sticky trichomes.

This strain offers a pungent and earthy aroma with hints of pine and skunk. It emits a robust scent that can be both herbal and spicy, with subtle undertones of citrus.

When consumed, Venom OG delights the palate with a blend of earthy and woody flavors, accented by hints of pine and spice. The taste is often described as robust and full-bodied, leaving a lingering herbal aftertaste.

