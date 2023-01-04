About this product
Pharmicated pre-rolls are widley known throughout Oklahoma for price and quality! In order to ensure the continuance of our reputation for providing consistat high-quality joints, we hand-pack triple-screened material into our pre-rolls providing high value to our dispensary partners and consistent quality medicine to the patients who choose our products.
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated is a wholesale cannabis company that supplies dispensaries with quality products for their customers. The cannabis products and brands offered by Pharmicated have been vetted to meet the highest standard to be offered to our dispensary partners. Not to be mistaken as shelf fillers that sit for long periods of time, the Pharmicated products are in high demand because of the competitive price point and top-notch quality.
Quality, consistent products trusted by the cannabis connoisseur.
State License(s)
PAAA-4YDO-6CTM
PAAA-YPPM-C9FS