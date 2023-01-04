About this product
West Coast Diesel, also called West Coast Sour Diesel and Kerosene Kush, is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour Diesel and Frisco OG. West Coast Diesel is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. West Coast Diesel is bred by NorStar Genetics. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed West Coast Diesel, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
