Jack Herer is a legendary sativa-dominant cannabis strain revered for its uplifting effects and distinctive piney aroma. Named after the renowned cannabis activist and author, this strain offers a fragrant bouquet with hints of citrus and earthy undertones.



Its buds are typically bright green with orange hairs, and they glisten with a layer of trichomes. When consumed, Jack Herer provides a clear-headed and invigorating high, making it a popular choice for daytime use. It's known for enhancing focus, creativity, and motivation, while also offering a gentle sense of euphoria.



The Jack Herer cannabis pre-roll offers a convenient and consistent way to enjoy this iconic strain.

read more