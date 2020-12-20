About this product
Pharmicated is proud to present this high quality, indoor grown flower from the PhD Flower line! This flower has been grown with care at our indoor facility in Eastern Oklahoma by our talented grow team and is an absolute PLEASURE to consume!
About this strain
Bred by Sherbinskis, Acai Berry Gelato is a sativa-dominant strain from the Gelato family, whose ancestors include Pink Panties and Sunset Sherbert. A full-flavored smoke with tropical, sweet undertones, Acai provides a tasty, carefree high that won’t take you too deep. It’s like going to the frozen yogurt shop in the middle of the afternoon.
Acai Berry Gelato effects
Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
81% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
81% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
63% of people report feeling uplifted
Anxious
9% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Paranoid
9% of people report feeling paranoid
Headaches
9% of people say it helps with headaches
Insomnia
9% of people say it helps with insomnia
Lack of appetite
9% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.