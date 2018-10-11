About this product
Pharmicated pre-rolls are our flagship product and is widely lauded as the best quality at and above its price point throughout Oklahoma! In order to ensure the continuance of our reputation for providing consistently high-quality joints, we hand-pack triple-screened material into all our pre-rolls providing high value to our dispensary partners and consistent quality medicine to the patients who choose our products.
About this strain
Apple Kush is the indica-dominant hybrid cross of Sour Diesel and Pure Kush. This strain leads with powerful cerebral effects that align well with people suffering from depression or anxiety, and follows with body effects that are ideal for curbing inflammation. Indulge in this Oregonian favorite later in the day, as the strain’s creeping sedative effects can be rather weighty.
Apple Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
26 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
92% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
76% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
38% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
46% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
42% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
46% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.