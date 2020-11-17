About this product
Pharmicated is proud to present this high quality, indoor grown flower from the PhD Flower line! This flower has been grown with care at our indoor facility in Eastern Oklahoma by our talented grow team and is an absolute PLEASURE to consume!
About this strain
Apples and Bananas is a hybrid marijuana strain from Compound Genetics. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Apples and Bananas. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Apples and Bananas effects
Reported by real people like you
54 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
9% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
7% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
5% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.