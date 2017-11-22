About this product
Every Pharmicated pre-roll delivers a high that will satisfy even the most discerning cannabis user. We ensure the quality and consistency of our joints by hand-packing triple-screened material into all our pre-rolls.
About this strain
Blue Goo is a sativa-dominant hybrid that's a cross between the famous hybrid Blue Dream and indica Afgoo. A moderate to high potency yields uplifting effects that are standard for sativas, but not excessively energetic thanks to Afgoo’s contribution as well as the mellow nature of Blue Dream. This strain is appropriate for day or nighttime consumption and is good for treating depression and nausea. Smooth smoke and berry taste.
Blue Goo effects
Reported by real people like you
86 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
32% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
46% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
10% of people report feeling headache
Stress
53% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
41% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.