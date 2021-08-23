About this product
Pharmicated pre-rolls are our flagship product and is widely lauded as the best quality at and above its price point throughout Oklahoma! In order to ensure the continuance of our reputation for providing consistently high-quality joints, we hand-pack triple-screened material into all our pre-rolls providing high value to our dispensary partners and consistent quality medicine to the patients who choose our products.
Cake Face effects
Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Uplifted
14% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
14% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
14% of people report feeling energetic
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.