About this product
Pharmicated pre-rolls are our flagship product and is widely lauded as the best quality at and above its price point throughout Oklahoma! In order to ensure the continuance of our reputation for providing consistently high-quality joints, we hand-pack triple-screened material into all our pre-rolls providing high value to our dispensary partners and consistent quality medicine to the patients who choose our products.
About this strain
Cake Mix is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Cake Mix. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Cake Mix effects
Reported by real people like you
37 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
29% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Lack of appetite
13% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.