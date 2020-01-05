About this product
Every Pharmicated pre-roll delivers a high that will satisfy even the most discerning cannabis user. We ensure the quality and consistency of our joints by hand-packing triple-screened material into all our pre-rolls.
About this strain
Cereal Milk is a hybrid marijuana strain from Cookies. Cereal Milk is made by crossing Y Life (Cookies x Cherry Pie) and Snowman, a sativa-dominant Cookies pheno. Cereal Milk has a loud flavor with a sweet milk and ice cream nose that will keep you dipping back into your stash. You can expect dense, quality nugs dripping with trichomes and a potent high.
Cereal Milk effects
Reported by real people like you
186 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
41% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
1% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
9% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
6% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
5% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.