Cheesecake, also known as "Cheesecake," is a calming indica marijuana strain made by crossing Confidential Cheese with F2 Girl Scout Candy. This powerhouse combination resulted in a strain that is cheesy, earthy, and extremely sweet. Cheesecake produces sleepy effects that will leave you relaxed and ready for a long night of sleep. Consumers say this strain is a smooth smoke and ideal for anyone in need of mental and physical relaxation. Cheesecake has a THC content of 21% and may be overwhelming to novice cannabis consumers. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with chronic insomnia and depression. According to growers, Cheesecake features dark purple foliage with eye-catching orange hairs. This strain was originally bred by Mad Scientist Genetics. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cheesecake before, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.