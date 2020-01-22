About this product
Pharmicated pre-rolls are our flagship product and is widely lauded as the best quality at and above its price point throughout Oklahoma! In order to ensure the continuance of our reputation for providing consistently high-quality joints, we hand-pack triple-screened material into all our pre-rolls providing high value to our dispensary partners and consistent quality medicine to the patients who choose our products.
About this strain
A trifecta of quality strains from Growing Passion and Cookies Fam, Cheetah Piss crosses Lemonnade, Gelato 42, and London Poundcake 97. While the name is an homage to famous old school strain Cat Piss, there isn’t much in common when it comes to the highs. As far as its terpene profile, Cheetah Piss is funky just like Cat Piss, reminding consumers of those strains with weird, uncommon qualities.
Cheetah Piss effects
64 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Aroused
26% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
9% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.