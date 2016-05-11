About this product
Pharmicated pre-rolls are our flagship product and is widely lauded as the best quality at and above its price point throughout Oklahoma! In order to ensure the continuance of our reputation for providing consistently high-quality joints, we hand-pack triple-screened material into all our pre-rolls providing high value to our dispensary partners and consistent quality medicine to the patients who choose our products.
About this strain
Cherry Limeade effects
Reported by real people like you
36 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Focused
44% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
2% of people report feeling headache
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Lack of appetite
19% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.