Black Truffle is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato 33 and an unknown strain. Bred by Big Chief, Black Truffle is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Black Truffle effects make them feel energetic, aroused, and talkative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Black Truffle when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, bipolar disorder, and fatigue. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is caryophyllene. Black Truffle features an aroma and flavor profile of tea, lavender, and menthol. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Black Truffle, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.