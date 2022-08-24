About this product
Pharmicated is proud to present this single source propagation concentrate to the Oklahoma market. Our concentrates are crafted by technicians from flower that we cultivate and harvest right here at our grows.
About this strain
Cuban Linx effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
Sleepy
25% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
25% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
25% of people report feeling happy
No product reviews
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.
