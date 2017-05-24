About this product
PhD Concentrate 1 gram - Honey Banana Sugar
PharmicatedSolventless
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:Dry mouthAnxiousDry eyes
- Feelings:GigglyHappyRelaxed
- Helps with:DepressionStressPain
- Terpenes:MyrceneLimoneneCaryophyllene
Honey Bananas effects are mostly energizing.
Honey Bananas potency is higher THC than average.
Honey Bananas from Elemental Seeds is a heavy-handed hybrid strain bred from Strawberry Banana and Honey Boo Boo. This cannabis strain earns its name with a resinous coat as sticky as honey and an unmistakable banana aroma. She tends to provide weighty full-body effects coupled with an invigorating buzz of cerebral euphoria.
About this brand
Pharmicated
License(s)
- US: PAAA-4YDO-6CTM
- NM, US: CCD-2022-0616-001
- OK, US: PAAA-YPPM-C9FS
