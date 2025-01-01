About this product
PhD Concentrate 1 gram - Lemon Ice Sugar
PharmicatedSolvent
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:Dry eyesDry mouthParanoid
- Feelings:EnergeticFocusedUplifted
- Helps with:DepressionStressPain
- Terpenes:MyrceneCaryophylleneLimonene
Lemon Ice effects are mostly energizing.
Lemon Ice potency is higher THC than average.
Lemon Ice by Ripper Seeds is a sativa-dominant strain created from Lemon Haze x Afghani. The strain is also known for its furry buds knotted with pistils and a spicy, citrus-forward aroma. Ripper Seeds defines the effects as “bearable,” which translates to “mind your dosage” as strong sativa effects can be hard to handle for those prone to anxiety.
About this brand
Pharmicated
License(s)
- US: PAAA-4YDO-6CTM
- NM, US: CCD-2022-0616-001
- OK, US: PAAA-YPPM-C9FS
