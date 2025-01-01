Aroma & Flavor

As the name suggests, Apple Kiss Crumble delivers a delicious, fruit-forward profile:



Aroma: The scent is dominated by sweet, juicy apple notes with a hint of citrus. There may be subtle undertones of floral or earthy aromas, giving it a balanced fragrance. A slight sugary sweetness can also be detected, reminiscent of fresh fruit.

Flavor: The taste is just as fruity, with a crisp apple flavor that is both sweet and slightly tart. On the exhale, there’s a mild sweetness that resembles candied apples or a smooth apple pie, making it a pleasant and enjoyable concentrate to consume.



