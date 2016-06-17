About this product
Every Pharmicated pre-roll delivers a high that will satisfy even the most discerning cannabis user. We ensure the quality and consistency of our joints by hand-packing triple-screened material into all our pre-rolls.
About this strain
Devil Fruit is a 70% indica strain bred by Medical Seed Co. through crossing Shiskaberry and Great White Shark. This high-CBD sweet and spicy in flavor and delivers a light cerebral stimulation followed by comfortable full-body effects. Outdoor Devil Fruit plants finish in the first half of October while indoor gardens flower in about 65 days.
Devil Fruit effects
15 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
40% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
33% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
20% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
ADD/ADHD
20% of people say it helps with add/adhd
Arthritis
20% of people say it helps with arthritis
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.