Cannabis distillate vape carts offer a convenient and discrete way to consume cannabis without the need for smoking or vaporizing dried flower. They come in a variety of strains and flavors to suit different tastes and preferences, and their compact size makes them easy to carry and use on-the-go.



Bubble Yum is a hybrid cannabis strain known for its sweet and fruity flavor profile, reminiscent of the popular bubble gum of the same name. This strain is a cross between Strawberry Banana and OG Kush. This strain induces a relaxing yet euphoric high that is perfect for unwinding after a long day or socializing with friends. The effects are well-balanced, making it an ideal choice for both novice and experienced cannabis users





