Cannabis distillate vape carts offer a convenient and discrete way to consume cannabis without the need for smoking or vaporizing dried flower. They come in a variety of strains and flavors to suit different tastes and preferences, and their compact size makes them easy to carry and use on-the-go.



Lemon Cherry Gelato is a potent and flavorful indica cannabis strain known for its sweet and creamy aroma, similar to vanilla ice cream. This strain is a cross between Gelato 33 and Wedding Cake, when consumed, Ice Cream Cookies delivers a powerful high that is both relaxing and euphoric.





