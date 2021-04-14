About this product
Every Pharmicated pre-roll delivers a high that will satisfy even the most discerning cannabis user. We ensure the quality and consistency of our joints by hand-packing triple-screened material into all our pre-rolls.
1 Unit = (5) 1g pre-rolls
1 Unit = (5) 1g pre-rolls
About this strain
Divine Storm effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
50% of people report feeling dry mouth
Inflammation
50% of people say it helps with inflammation
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.