Every Pharmicated pre-roll delivers a high that will satisfy even the most discerning cannabis user. We ensure the quality and consistency of our joints by hand-packing triple-screened material into all our pre-rolls.
Dutch Crunch is an intercontinental hybrid bringing the Netherlands and America a little closer together. This wonderfully aromatic strain is created by crossing Jack Herer with Dutch Treat, resulting in a stimulating hybrid cross of zestful genetics. Expressing bright citrus notes and traditional Dutchy aromas, Dutch Crunch is an uplifting cross that may assist with migraines, stress, and ADD.
4 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
75% of people report feeling focused
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
25% of people report feeling headache
Paranoid
25% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
25% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.