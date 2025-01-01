Experience a new dimension of relaxation and wellness with EOCO Capsules, featuring an innovative time-release formula that delivers a precise 10mg of premium THC. Perfectly designed for both seasoned cannabis users and those just beginning their journey, these capsules provide a consistent, gradual release of cannabinoids, enhancing your overall experience. Each capsule contains exactly 10mg of THC, ensuring you receive a reliable and controlled dose every time. With our time-release technology, the effects unfold gradually, offering longer-lasting relief and making it ideal for extended relaxation or social occasions where you want to maintain a balanced state throughout the day.

read more