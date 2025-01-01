Unlock the full potential of cannabis with EOCO Capsules, each featuring a powerful 50mg of premium THC in a sophisticated time-release formula. Designed for experienced users seeking a robust experience, these capsules provide a gradual and sustained release of cannabinoids, ensuring a longer-lasting effect that enhances your overall enjoyment. With each capsule delivering a precise 50mg dose, you can confidently explore the benefits of THC without the guesswork. Our advanced time-release technology allows the effects to unfold gradually, making these capsules perfect for extended relaxation or for moments when you want to maintain a steady state of calm and enjoyment throughout the day.

