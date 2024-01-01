PhD Focus Capsules - 100mg (5mg - 20pk)

by Pharmicated
About this product

Discover Restore THC Capsules, your ultimate companion for relaxation and recovery. Each capsule combines 5mg of THC for a gentle uplift, 9mg of CBN to promote restful sleep, and 5mg of CBD for soothing balance. Perfect for unwinding after a long day or enhancing your nighttime routine, Restore offers a harmonious blend of cannabinoids designed to support your well-being. Embrace tranquility and rejuvenate your spirit with every convenient, precise dose!
About this brand

Pharmicated
Pharmicated is a wholesale cannabis company that supplies dispensaries with quality products for their customers. The cannabis products and brands offered by Pharmicated have been vetted to meet the highest standard to be offered to our dispensary partners. Not to be mistaken as shelf fillers that sit for long periods of time, the Pharmicated products are in high demand because of the competitive price point and top-notch quality.

Quality, consistent products trusted by the cannabis connoisseur.

License(s)

  • US: PAAA-4YDO-6CTM
  • NM, US: CCD-2022-0616-001
  • OK, US: PAAA-YPPM-C9FS
