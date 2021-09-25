About this product
Pharmicated is proud to present this high quality, indoor grown flower from the PhD Flower line! This flower has been grown with care at our indoor facility in Eastern Oklahoma by our talented grow team and is an absolute PLEASURE to consume!
About this strain
Frozen Grapes is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the effects of Frozen Grapes - if you've smoked this strain recently, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Frozen Grapes effects
12 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Creative
58% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
8% of people report feeling headache
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
8% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
8% of people say it helps with fatigue
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.