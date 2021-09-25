About this product
Every Pharmicated pre-roll delivers a high that will satisfy even the most discerning cannabis user. We ensure the quality and consistency of our joints by hand-packing triple-screened material into all our pre-rolls.
About this strain
Frozen Grapes is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the effects of Frozen Grapes - if you've smoked this strain recently, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Frozen Grapes effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Creative
58% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
8% of people report feeling headache
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
8% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
8% of people say it helps with fatigue
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.