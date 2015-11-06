About this product
Pharmicated pre-rolls are our flagship product and is widely lauded as the best quality at and above its price point throughout Oklahoma! In order to ensure the continuance of our reputation for providing consistently high-quality joints, we hand-pack triple-screened material into all our pre-rolls providing high value to our dispensary partners and consistent quality medicine to the patients who choose our products.
About this strain
Fruit Punch is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Skunk, Haze, and Northern Lights. Named for its swift hit of sweet, fruity, and tropical flavors, this sativa has something to offer in both taste and effect. Fruit Punch charges the mind with creative and social energy, so keep this strain in your stash jar for active days spent with friends or personal hobbies.
Fruit Punch effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
69% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
59% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
55% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.