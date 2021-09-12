About this product
Every Pharmicated pre-roll delivers a high that will satisfy even the most discerning cannabis user. We ensure the quality and consistency of our joints by hand-packing triple-screened material into all our pre-rolls.
1 Unit = (5) 1g pre-rolls
1 Unit = (5) 1g pre-rolls
About this strain
Golden Grapes is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Golden Grapes - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Golden Grapes effects
Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Anxiety
100% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.