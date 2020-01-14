About this product
Pharmicated is proud to present this high quality, indoor grown flower from the PhD Flower line! This flower has been grown with care at our indoor facility in Eastern Oklahoma by our talented grow team and is an absolute PLEASURE to consume!
About this strain
Bred by Seed Junky, Grape Cake crosses Grape Stomper, Cherry Pie, and Wedding Cake F4. This indica-dominant hybrid carries grape flavors with gassy undertones.
Grape Cake effects
23 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
34% of people report feeling energetic
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
4% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.