About this product
Pharmicated is proud to present this high quality, indoor grown flower from the PhD Flower line! This flower has been grown with care at our indoor facility in Eastern Oklahoma by our talented grow team and is an absolute PLEASURE to consume!
About this strain
Grape Gasoline is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Grape Gasoline - if you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Grape Gasoline effects
Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
73% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
15% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.