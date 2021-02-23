About this product
Pharmicated is proud to present this high quality, indoor grown flower from the PhD Flower line! This flower has been grown with care at our indoor facility in Eastern Oklahoma by our talented grow team and is an absolute PLEASURE to consume!
About this strain
Bred by Elev8 Genetics, Grape Punch is a Purp lover’s dream. Crossing Grape Slushie with Purple Punch creates a delicious strain with massive bag appeal. Expect frosty nugs with purple hues and a berry terpene profile that will make you smack your lips. The high will keep you engaged, and a welcomed body buzz will calm your muscles.
Grape Punch effects
- Feelings
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.