About this product
Every Pharmicated pre-roll delivers a high that will satisfy even the most discerning cannabis user. We ensure the quality and consistency of our joints by hand-packing triple-screened material into all our pre-rolls.
1 Unit = (5) 1g pre-rolls
About this strain
Green Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross of Green Crack and Blue Dream.
Green Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
140 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
47% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
38% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.