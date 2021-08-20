About this product
Pharmicated is proud to present this high quality, indoor grown flower from the PhD Flower line! This flower has been grown with care at our indoor facility in Eastern Oklahoma by our talented grow team and is an absolute PLEASURE to consume!
About this strain
Gummiez is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Gummiez - if you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Gummiez effects
15 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
66% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
53% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
20% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.