*Garlic Breath Indica* pre-packed ounce offers a deeply relaxing experience, ideal for unwinding after a busy day. Known for its potent calming effects, this indica strain delivers full-body relaxation that helps alleviate stress and tension. With an earthy, savory flavor profile and subtle hints of spice, Garlic Breath provides a soothing, tranquil high that promotes relaxation without overwhelming sedation. Whether you're looking to relax before bed or need a way to unwind, this premium ounce offers fresh, high-quality cannabis that’s perfect for any chill evening. **Key Features: ** - Indica strain with deeply relaxing and calming effects - Earthy flavor with savory and spicy undertones - Ideal for stress relief, relaxation, and evening use - Convenient, pre-packed ounce for easy enjoyment **Perfect For: ** - Evening relaxation and stress relief - Promoting restful sleep - A calming and tranquil cannabis experience

