*Gary Payton Hybrid* pre-packed ounce offers a balanced and potent experience, combining the best of both worlds. This hybrid strain delivers a smooth, uplifting high that enhances mood and creativity, while also providing a relaxing body effect that helps to relieve stress and tension. With earthy, citrus, and slightly sweet undertones, Gary Payton offers a flavorful profile that complements its well-rounded effects. Whether you're looking to boost your energy during the day or unwind after a busy day, this premium ounce of high-quality cannabis is perfect for any occasion. **Key Features: ** - Hybrid strain with balanced effects - Uplifting and relaxing, ideal for stress relief and mood enhancement - Earthy, citrus, and slightly sweet flavor profile - Convenient, pre-packed ounce for easy use **Perfect For: ** - Daytime or evening use - Boosting creativity and focus - Relaxation and stress relief

