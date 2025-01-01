Unlock a premium cannabis experience with the *Gary Payton Sativa* pre-packed eighth. Named after the legendary basketball star, this strain delivers a high-energy, euphoric experience perfect for daytime use. Known for its potent effects, Gary Payton boasts a complex profile of citrus and earthy aromas, complemented by hints of sweet spice and pine. The sativa-dominant strain offers a cerebral and uplifting high, making it an excellent choice for social gatherings, creative endeavors, or simply staying active and focused throughout the day. Each eighth is meticulously curated, ensuring you receive top-quality flower that’s both fresh and flavorful. Whether you're an experienced user or a cannabis newcomer, Gary Payton is sure to elevate your mood and provide a truly memorable experience. **Key Features:** - Sativa-dominant - Energizing, euphoric, and uplifting effects - Earthy, citrus, and pine aromas with subtle sweet notes - Perfect for daytime use, creativity, and social activities - Convenient, pre-packed eighth for easy use **Perfect For:** - Daytime enjoyment - Staying active and focused - Social gatherings - Creative pursuits
Unlock a premium cannabis experience with the *Gary Payton Sativa* pre-packed eighth. Named after the legendary basketball star, this strain delivers a high-energy, euphoric experience perfect for daytime use. Known for its potent effects, Gary Payton boasts a complex profile of citrus and earthy aromas, complemented by hints of sweet spice and pine. The sativa-dominant strain offers a cerebral and uplifting high, making it an excellent choice for social gatherings, creative endeavors, or simply staying active and focused throughout the day. Each eighth is meticulously curated, ensuring you receive top-quality flower that’s both fresh and flavorful. Whether you're an experienced user or a cannabis newcomer, Gary Payton is sure to elevate your mood and provide a truly memorable experience. **Key Features:** - Sativa-dominant - Energizing, euphoric, and uplifting effects - Earthy, citrus, and pine aromas with subtle sweet notes - Perfect for daytime use, creativity, and social activities - Convenient, pre-packed eighth for easy use **Perfect For:** - Daytime enjoyment - Staying active and focused - Social gatherings - Creative pursuits
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Pharmicated is a wholesale cannabis company that supplies dispensaries with quality products for their customers. The cannabis products and brands offered by Pharmicated have been vetted to meet the highest standard to be offered to our dispensary partners. Not to be mistaken as shelf fillers that sit for long periods of time, the Pharmicated products are in high demand because of the competitive price point and top-notch quality.
Quality, consistent products trusted by the cannabis connoisseur.