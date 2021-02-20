About this product
About this strain
Gelato Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
96 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
81% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
48% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
10% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
