*Grape Ghost Sativa* pre-packed ounce offers an energizing and uplifting experience that is perfect for daytime use. This sativa strain delivers a clear-headed, motivating high that enhances creativity, focus, and overall mood. Its effects are ideal for staying active, tackling tasks, or engaging in social activities. With its smooth, refreshing flavor and potent effects, Grape Ghost provides a stimulating and enjoyable cannabis experience that helps you stay productive and energized throughout the day. Pre-packed for convenience, this ounce ensures fresh, high-quality flower ready for your next adventure. **Key Features:** - Sativa strain with energizing and uplifting effects - Enhances creativity, focus, and mood - Ideal for daytime use and staying productive - Convenient, pre-packed ounce for easy enjoyment **Perfect For:** - Boosting focus and creativity - Daytime productivity and social activities - A refreshing, energizing cannabis experience

