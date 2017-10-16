Choose from an exquisite selection of strains, each with its own unique characteristics and effects. Whether you're seeking a blissful euphoria, intense focus, or deep relaxation, our variety of strains has you covered. Indulge in the golden luxury of 24K Gold, embrace the Beastmode within you, explore the mind-bending effects of Brainwreck, or unleash your wild side with Cheetah Wizz. Dive into the cosmic realm with Cosmic Drip, crash through boundaries with Hippie Crasher, savor the delectable Pie Hoe, or experience the Sofa King's supreme comfort.



Discover the excellence of Pharmicated Infused Pre-Rolls today and elevate your cannabis experience to a whole new level.

read more