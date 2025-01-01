Experience the pinnacle of cannabis enjoyment with Pharmicated Infused Pre-Rolls. Our meticulously crafted pre-rolls are designed to deliver a potent and long-lasting high that will elevate your cannabis experience to new heights. Each pre-roll is a masterpiece, carefully hand-packed with triple screened material, and infused with a combination of craft flower, artisan quality BHO extract, and kief collected from artisan-grade buds.



Choose from an exquisite selection of strains, each with its own unique characteristics and effects. Whether you're seeking a blissful euphoria, intense focus, or deep relaxation, our variety of strains has you covered. Indulge in the golden luxury of 24K Gold, embrace the Beastmode within you, explore the mind-bending effects of Brainwreck, or unleash your wild side with Cheetah Wizz. Dive into the cosmic realm with Cosmic Drip, crash through boundaries with Hippie Crasher, savor the delectable Pie Hoe, or experience the Sofa King's supreme comfort.

