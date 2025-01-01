About this product
PhD Infused 1g Pre-Roll - Pie Hoe
PharmicatedPre-rolls
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
About this strain
Coming from Cannarado, Pie Hoe crosses Grape Pie and Tahoe OG. Pie Hoe is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Pie Hoe was developed in Colorado and then sent to the Jungle Boyz in L.A., who selected the best pheno to give it traction to become a new favorite. An incredibly dank OG with a bit of grape flavor, Pie Hoe is a gassy, fruity, and pungent strain that will make your mouth water. Its high is not for the faint of heart, as it will swallow you up into a state of bliss for hours before slowly fading away.
About this brand
Pharmicated
License(s)
- US: PAAA-4YDO-6CTM
- NM, US: CCD-2022-0616-001
- OK, US: PAAA-YPPM-C9FS
