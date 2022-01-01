About this product
harmicated's infused pre-rolls are top quality to ensure our reputation for providing consistent high-quality joints. Our joints are hand-packed with triple screened material, brushed with top quality concentrate and then rolled into the finest kief, to ensure the best medicine for our patient satisfaction.
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.