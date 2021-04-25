Island OG is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Legend OG with Orange Blossom Trail. This strain produces a psychedelic high that leaves consumers feeling energetic and productive. After continued use, Island OG gives way to a relaxing body buzz - an ideal choice for the end of a long day. This strain features a balanced citrus flavor profile with muted undertones of fuel and spice. Medical marijuana patients choose Island OG to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic fatigue and anxiety. According to growers, this strain flowers into chunky buds with bright green foliage and bright orange pistils encrusted with trichomes. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Island OG before, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.