Lemon Gelato is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing three famous strains: Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies, Lemon Haze, and Sunset Sherbet. This strain is famous for its distinct smell and flavor, featuring bold hints of lemon, blueberry, and sherbet. Some consumers say they notice an earthy and woody aftertaste when smoking this strain. In terms of effects, Lemon Gelato will give you a buzzy head high while your mind eases into an easygoing state of euphoria. This strain may make you feel tingly and relaxed, but it won't lock you to the sofa. Medical marijuana patients choose Lemon Gelato to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, fatigue, inflammation, and muscle spasms. This strain pairs well with activities like creative thinking, enjoying music, or listening to a podcast. According to growers, Lemon Gelato flowers into lumpy and sticky buds with dark green foliage. The buds are marked by bright orange and purple hairs and a coating of amber resin. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Gelato before, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.